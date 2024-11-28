Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
28 November 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 646.016p. The highest price paid per share was 651.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 640.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,062,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,692,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
895
649.000
16:08:01
367
649.000
16:07:16
500
649.000
16:07:16
100
649.200
16:05:26
23
649.200
16:05:26
58
649.200
16:05:26
500
649.200
16:05:26
347
649.200
16:05:26
54
649.200
16:05:26
87
648.800
16:02:13
433
648.800
16:02:13
473
648.800
16:02:13
179
648.800
15:59:45
792
648.800
15:59:45
158
648.800
15:59:45
952
649.000
15:58:26
923
648.800
15:55:10
36
648.600
15:53:26
1071
648.600
15:52:00
977
648.600
15:48:00
1015
648.800
15:43:23
1011
648.600
15:37:39
331
648.600
15:37:39
726
648.600
15:37:39
953
648.400
15:32:03
1072
648.600
15:32:00
958
648.200
15:26:25
143
648.200
15:26:25
1025
648.400
15:20:49
1044
649.000
15:16:55
605
649.400
15:16:15
508
649.400
15:16:15
1066
648.600
15:09:55
1059
649.000
15:09:55
1113
649.400
15:04:35
409
648.400
15:00:13
599
648.400
15:00:13
992
648.600
14:57:03
992
648.800
14:54:55
956
649.800
14:49:45
1135
650.600
14:46:27
1016
650.800
14:46:00
974
651.000
14:46:00
1051
650.600
14:42:03
1117
650.600
14:42:03
1145
649.800
14:30:50
966
650.400
14:30:08
936
651.000
14:29:11
969
651.000
14:29:11
1113
651.200
14:26:57
1132
649.600
14:14:46
936
649.800
14:13:44
608
650.000
14:12:59
989
648.800
14:00:02
1141
649.800
13:54:02
1148
649.800
13:54:02
100
649.600
13:48:47
942
650.200
13:45:29
938
649.400
13:40:54
1254
649.000
13:40:08
74
649.200
13:40:05
21
649.200
13:40:05
1043
648.200
13:31:33
1081
648.400
13:30:46
302
648.400
13:30:46
658
648.400
13:30:46
1092
648.400
13:25:30
1119
647.400
13:15:07
937
646.800
13:09:03
632
646.600
13:02:32
408
646.600
13:02:32
983
646.400
12:55:02
612
646.200
12:52:07
193
646.200
12:52:07
120
646.200
12:52:07
1122
645.600
12:41:12
575
646.000
12:39:27
395
646.000
12:39:27
286
645.200
12:33:46
650
645.200
12:33:46
1277
645.600
12:33:46
56
645.600
12:28:44
1056
645.000
12:21:46
703
644.600
12:12:40
682
644.600
12:12:29
284
644.600
12:12:29
1095
644.000
12:02:01
1107
644.000
12:01:29
483
643.800
11:53:45
667
643.800
11:53:45
1051
643.600
11:45:15
1078
643.000
11:31:19
944
642.600
11:25:11
242
642.200
11:17:31
274
642.200
11:17:31
456
642.200
11:17:31
949
642.400
11:10:22
744
642.400
11:04:29
958
642.800
10:58:12
1107
643.000
10:55:51
765
643.400
10:55:23
186
643.400
10:55:23
1212
643.400
10:54:50
143
642.800
10:40:34
491
642.800
10:40:34
401
642.800
10:40:34
1066
642.800
10:33:35
1084
642.200
10:26:11
1008
642.200
10:22:02
1070
642.400
10:14:41
1009
642.400
10:14:41
103
643.000
10:03:24
1016
643.000
10:03:24
1108
643.400
10:02:10
1025
643.600
09:56:59
1035
643.800
09:56:40
1077
643.400
09:47:18
994
643.000
09:45:16
557
643.000
09:38:00
385
643.000
09:38:00
1094
643.000
09:27:57
1088
642.600
09:19:26
1019
643.000
09:17:49
1082
642.000
09:11:00
301
641.600
09:07:59
721
641.600
09:07:59
1037
641.600
08:49:53
105
641.800
08:46:10
465
641.800
08:46:10
465
641.800
08:46:10
950
642.200
08:41:19
481
642.600
08:34:32
587
642.600
08:34:32
949
642.200
08:31:19
285
642.600
08:26:42
650
642.600
08:26:42
966
642.600
08:23:24
1029
643.200
08:22:21
227
643.200
08:20:10
1015
643.200
08:20:10
1080
642.400
08:16:01
947
643.000
08:13:36
1132
642.200
08:10:29
1079
642.200
08:08:14
1108
642.200
08:07:31
1775
640.400
08:04:53