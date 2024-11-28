Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
28.11.24
09:16 Uhr
7,600 Euro
+0,150
+2,01 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7507,95018:22
7,8007,90017:51
PR Newswire
28.11.2024 17:55 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

28 November 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 646.016p. The highest price paid per share was 651.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 640.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,062,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,692,003. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

895

649.000

16:08:01

367

649.000

16:07:16

500

649.000

16:07:16

100

649.200

16:05:26

23

649.200

16:05:26

58

649.200

16:05:26

500

649.200

16:05:26

347

649.200

16:05:26

54

649.200

16:05:26

87

648.800

16:02:13

433

648.800

16:02:13

473

648.800

16:02:13

179

648.800

15:59:45

792

648.800

15:59:45

158

648.800

15:59:45

952

649.000

15:58:26

923

648.800

15:55:10

36

648.600

15:53:26

1071

648.600

15:52:00

977

648.600

15:48:00

1015

648.800

15:43:23

1011

648.600

15:37:39

331

648.600

15:37:39

726

648.600

15:37:39

953

648.400

15:32:03

1072

648.600

15:32:00

958

648.200

15:26:25

143

648.200

15:26:25

1025

648.400

15:20:49

1044

649.000

15:16:55

605

649.400

15:16:15

508

649.400

15:16:15

1066

648.600

15:09:55

1059

649.000

15:09:55

1113

649.400

15:04:35

409

648.400

15:00:13

599

648.400

15:00:13

992

648.600

14:57:03

992

648.800

14:54:55

956

649.800

14:49:45

1135

650.600

14:46:27

1016

650.800

14:46:00

974

651.000

14:46:00

1051

650.600

14:42:03

1117

650.600

14:42:03

1145

649.800

14:30:50

966

650.400

14:30:08

936

651.000

14:29:11

969

651.000

14:29:11

1113

651.200

14:26:57

1132

649.600

14:14:46

936

649.800

14:13:44

608

650.000

14:12:59

989

648.800

14:00:02

1141

649.800

13:54:02

1148

649.800

13:54:02

100

649.600

13:48:47

942

650.200

13:45:29

938

649.400

13:40:54

1254

649.000

13:40:08

74

649.200

13:40:05

21

649.200

13:40:05

1043

648.200

13:31:33

1081

648.400

13:30:46

302

648.400

13:30:46

658

648.400

13:30:46

1092

648.400

13:25:30

1119

647.400

13:15:07

937

646.800

13:09:03

632

646.600

13:02:32

408

646.600

13:02:32

983

646.400

12:55:02

612

646.200

12:52:07

193

646.200

12:52:07

120

646.200

12:52:07

1122

645.600

12:41:12

575

646.000

12:39:27

395

646.000

12:39:27

286

645.200

12:33:46

650

645.200

12:33:46

1277

645.600

12:33:46

56

645.600

12:28:44

1056

645.000

12:21:46

703

644.600

12:12:40

682

644.600

12:12:29

284

644.600

12:12:29

1095

644.000

12:02:01

1107

644.000

12:01:29

483

643.800

11:53:45

667

643.800

11:53:45

1051

643.600

11:45:15

1078

643.000

11:31:19

944

642.600

11:25:11

242

642.200

11:17:31

274

642.200

11:17:31

456

642.200

11:17:31

949

642.400

11:10:22

744

642.400

11:04:29

958

642.800

10:58:12

1107

643.000

10:55:51

765

643.400

10:55:23

186

643.400

10:55:23

1212

643.400

10:54:50

143

642.800

10:40:34

491

642.800

10:40:34

401

642.800

10:40:34

1066

642.800

10:33:35

1084

642.200

10:26:11

1008

642.200

10:22:02

1070

642.400

10:14:41

1009

642.400

10:14:41

103

643.000

10:03:24

1016

643.000

10:03:24

1108

643.400

10:02:10

1025

643.600

09:56:59

1035

643.800

09:56:40

1077

643.400

09:47:18

994

643.000

09:45:16

557

643.000

09:38:00

385

643.000

09:38:00

1094

643.000

09:27:57

1088

642.600

09:19:26

1019

643.000

09:17:49

1082

642.000

09:11:00

301

641.600

09:07:59

721

641.600

09:07:59

1037

641.600

08:49:53

105

641.800

08:46:10

465

641.800

08:46:10

465

641.800

08:46:10

950

642.200

08:41:19

481

642.600

08:34:32

587

642.600

08:34:32

949

642.200

08:31:19

285

642.600

08:26:42

650

642.600

08:26:42

966

642.600

08:23:24

1029

643.200

08:22:21

227

643.200

08:20:10

1015

643.200

08:20:10

1080

642.400

08:16:01

947

643.000

08:13:36

1132

642.200

08:10:29

1079

642.200

08:08:14

1108

642.200

08:07:31

1775

640.400

08:04:53


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.