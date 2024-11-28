Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
28.11.2024 18:01 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

28 November 2024

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2024 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 7 January 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 6 December 2024 (ex-dividend date is 5 December 2024). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 12 December 2024.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432



