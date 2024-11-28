BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
28 November 2024
The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2024 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 7 January 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 6 December 2024 (ex-dividend date is 5 December 2024). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 12 December 2024.
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432
Release