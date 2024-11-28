Doha, Qatar--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Bsporty, led by Sheikh Suhaim Ahmad Sultan Jassim Al Thani, a visionary investor, is proud to announce the launch of its new groundbreaking sports application. The app hopes to become a household name in the GCC sports industry over time. This innovative app is the first of its kind in the region, offering a comprehensive platform for activities, classes, coaches, academies, and sports equipment stores.

Sheikh Suhaim, Founder & CEO

Launched in late 2020, Bsporty's journey has not been without its challenges. The app's initial release coincided with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring rapid adaptation to a changing market. Recognizing the limitations of the original technology, Sheikh Suhaim and his partner, Sheikh Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani, made the bold decision to start over from scratch. Through thorough market analysis, they determined that incremental updates were insufficient to achieve their vision. As Sheikh Suhaim stated, "We needed to create an authentic, sports-focused app."

This commitment to innovation led to a complete overhaul of the Bsporty app. In March 2023, the new version was launched, successfully passing real-world testing and demonstrating significant improvements compared to its predecessors. Sheikh Suhaim emphasized the transformative nature of this evolution, stating, "Version 1 to the current version has undergone a massive transformation." With this enhanced technology, Bsporty is poised to make a difference in the sports sector, planning to expand wider in the GCC region by late 2025.

Bsporty empowers a vast group of sports enthusiasts to engage in diverse activities while supporting the growth of institutions within the industry. By bringing together numerous services under one umbrella, the app aims to enhance user experience, attract potential stakeholders, and foster partnerships. Sheikh Suhaim believes that this is just the beginning, envisioning Bsporty as a catalyst for transforming sports engagement not only in Qatar, but gradually to more and more regions worldwide.

Bsporty's service offers a range of unique features and functionalities. Having one app that puts all the clubs under one umbrella aims to make the players' lives easier, as they can use the same app for multiple locations, but also for various activities. For the clubs and sports brands, the ability to have all their courts, sports facilities & services, and products, regardless of their type, on a single, powerful app, with state-of-the-art functionalities aims to make their work easier, helping to save time and resources.

To help promote Bsporty's position and attract attention, Sheikh Suhaim is working on introducing the app locally and regionally in the near future, so that amateur athletes can learn about the app and start using it.

The team also has a long-term brand roadmap in the future of the sports industry and is learning from app users how to improve and make the user experience better so it can satisfy clients' needs and grow organically from their feedback.

About Bsporty

Bsporty is a comprehensive sports technology platform that brings together the entire sporting ecosystem. Founded by Sheikh Suhaim Ahmad Sultan Jassim Al Thani, Bsporty is making a difference in the way people experience and interact with sports across the GCC region and beyond.

