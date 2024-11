WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The South African rand recovered against the U.S. dollar in the New York session on Thursday.The South African rand rose to 18.09 against the greenback, from an early nearly 2- week low of 18.26. If the currency rises further, it is likely to test resistance around the 17.5 region.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX