UST Signs MoU with Western Sydney University to Accelerate Agritech Innovation

The strategic alliance will foster collaboration between industry leaders, promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing global food security

SYDNEY and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Western Sydney University (WSU), a leading university in Australia, to collaborate on advancing agritech solutions. The partnership aims to leverage WSU's research capabilities and domain expertise and UST's cutting-edge technology solutions, to drive sustainable agriculture and enhance global food security.

Through this collaboration, UST and WSU will leverage their combined strengths to conduct focused research, develop innovative agritech solutions for agri industry needs, and nurture the next generation of industry leaders through mentoring programs. Additionally, the partnership will involve knowledge-sharing initiatives, to educate the public and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

"It is truly exciting to partner with WSU, a leading educational institution in Australia. This partnership gives UST access to world-class research, talent and facilities, to enable us to leverage our technology solutions in a meaningful way for the agriculture industry. This partnership underscores our approach of understanding industry-specific challenges and building a partnership ecosystem to solve real issues and deliver a positive impact to our clients and the industries we serve," said Kumaran C R, Managing Director - ANZ, UST.

"This is an exciting partnership with UST that will help us tackle issues such as food security and agricultural sustainability," said Distinguished Professor George Williams AO, Vice-Chancellor, Western Sydney University. "We are bringing together our respective research strengths and extensive expert knowledge to collaborate on joint research initiatives, foster new ideas and, most critically, develop innovative and sustainable agrictech solutions that can address these pressing global challenges."

The MoU was signed at an event held in Bengaluru, India, in the presence of Hilary McGeachy, Australian Consul General, Bengaluru; Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru; Jaison Sebastian, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives; Tinu Cherian Abraham, Director and Head, Global PR & Media Relations, UST; Prof. Deborah Sweeney, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Enterprise and Global); Dr. Nicolene Murdoch, Pro Vice Chancellor (Global Partnerships and TNE); Dr. Nisha Rakhesh, Head International Strategy and Partnerships; and Dr. Kopal Chaube, PhD, Lead Research Collaborations and Partnerships, South Asia, Western Sydney University.

This comprehensive partnership with a leading academic innovator aligns with UST's core values and commitment to 'Transforming Lives', by contributing to global food security campaigns. By combining the resources and expertise of both UST and WSU, the two organizations are poised to drive transformative change in the agricultural sector.

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact - touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

