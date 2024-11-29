Tesla's stock has demonstrated remarkable momentum in 2024, with shares climbing 34% since the beginning of the year. The surge has been particularly notable in the post-election period, where the stock price jumped from $242 to approximately $333, marking a 37% increase. This impressive rally is largely attributed to speculative interest in Tesla's artificial intelligence initiatives, including its ambitious robotaxi program and Optimus humanoid project. The positive trajectory is further supported by anticipated growth in electric vehicle sales in the upcoming weeks. However, recent developments in the political sphere, including potential changes to federal EV subsidies, have introduced new elements of uncertainty into the market.

Analysts Signal Caution

Market sentiment among analysts remains cautious, with 34 experts setting an average price target of $233.67, suggesting a potential 30% downside from current trading levels. This conservative outlook primarily stems from skepticism regarding Tesla's technological capabilities, particularly concerning the development of fully autonomous driving systems and the timely deployment of robotaxis. Despite the company posting earnings of $0.68 per share, experts maintain their reserved stance on the current valuation levels, emphasizing concerns about market expectations possibly outpacing actual technological progress.

