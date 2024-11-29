Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024

WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
28.11.24
08:25 Uhr
1,110 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2024 07:26 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at ABGSC Investor Days on December 4, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 29, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the ABGSC Investor Days on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will participate in the event. The company will be presented at 10:00-10:30 CET on December 4, 2024. This event is held at Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm, and is live-streamed.

More information can be found on the event webpage at: https://cr.abgsc.com/artiklar/2024/10/abgsc-investor-days-4-5-december/

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB to present at ABGSC Investor Days on December 4, 2024

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
