HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy expanded slightly less than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.Gross domestic product advanced seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the September quarter, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous quarter. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 0.4 percent.On the expenditure side, private consumption fell 0.8 percent, and government consumption rose by 1.9 percent. On the other side, gross fixed capital formation grew 0.4 percent, and the volume of exports rose by 1.6 percent.On a yearly basis, GDP recovered 0.5 percent in the third quarter versus a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous three-month period.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX