CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen rose to near 2-month highs of 158.24 against the euro, 190.33 against the pound and 170.01 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 159.92, 192.26 and 171.56, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 149.76 and nearly a 2-month high of 107.04 from Thursday's closing quotes of 151.54 and 108.13, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to more than 2-month highs of 97.53 and 88.47 from yesterday's closing quotes of 98.49 and 89.23, respectively.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 184.00 against the pound, 167.00 against the franc, 144.00 against the greenback, 104.00 against the loonie, 96.00 against the aussie and 87.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX