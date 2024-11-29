CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 149.76 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 2-week low of 1.2720 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 151.44 and 1.2687, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 1.0577 and 0.8801 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.0553 and 0.8828, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to a 4-day low of 0.6524, a 9-day low of 0.5919 and a 3-day low of 1.3981 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6499, 0.5888 and 1.4011, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 144.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 0.86 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX