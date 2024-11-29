Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.075 GBP1.728 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.055 GBP1.706 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.066222 GBP1.721945

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,538,330 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1944 2.070 XDUB 08:56:27 00072620972TRLO0 1250 2.070 XDUB 08:56:27 00072620973TRLO0 4274 2.070 XDUB 08:56:27 00072620974TRLO0 642 2.070 XDUB 08:56:27 00072620975TRLO0 7922 2.065 XDUB 09:11:09 00072621201TRLO0 3204 2.065 XDUB 09:11:09 00072621202TRLO0 5678 2.065 XDUB 09:32:21 00072621696TRLO0 5678 2.065 XDUB 09:32:21 00072621697TRLO0 2981 2.065 XDUB 09:32:21 00072621698TRLO0 628 2.070 XDUB 10:14:28 00072622501TRLO0 3200 2.070 XDUB 10:14:28 00072622502TRLO0 1944 2.070 XDUB 10:14:28 00072622503TRLO0 3755 2.070 XDUB 10:14:28 00072622504TRLO0 168 2.070 XDUB 10:14:28 00072622505TRLO0 1623 2.065 XDUB 11:22:45 00072625984TRLO0 6474 2.065 XDUB 11:22:45 00072625985TRLO0 4045 2.065 XDUB 11:23:47 00072626014TRLO0 3363 2.065 XDUB 11:23:47 00072626015TRLO0 8043 2.060 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629174TRLO0 7077 2.060 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629175TRLO0 3375 2.055 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629178TRLO0 1580 2.055 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629179TRLO0 5156 2.055 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629180TRLO0 4700 2.055 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629181TRLO0 1250 2.055 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629182TRLO0 2310 2.060 XDUB 13:32:13 00072629183TRLO0 3136 2.060 XDUB 13:38:02 00072629254TRLO0 4265 2.060 XDUB 13:38:02 00072629255TRLO0 1000 2.065 XDUB 13:47:34 00072629435TRLO0 1543 2.070 XDUB 13:58:29 00072629597TRLO0 1250 2.070 XDUB 13:58:29 00072629598TRLO0 1691 2.070 XDUB 13:58:29 00072629599TRLO0 5156 2.070 XDUB 13:58:29 00072629600TRLO0 2900 2.070 XDUB 13:58:29 00072629601TRLO0 3465 2.070 XDUB 13:58:29 00072629602TRLO0 1517 2.075 XDUB 14:14:57 00072629995TRLO0 1944 2.075 XDUB 14:14:57 00072629996TRLO0 4124 2.075 XDUB 14:14:57 00072629997TRLO0 1121 2.075 XDUB 14:14:57 00072629998TRLO0 2426 2.070 XDUB 14:33:40 00072630493TRLO0 4658 2.070 XDUB 14:33:40 00072630494TRLO0 8141 2.070 XDUB 14:33:40 00072630495TRLO0 771 2.075 XDUB 14:52:00 00072631055TRLO0 88 2.075 XDUB 14:52:00 00072631056TRLO0 4830 2.075 XDUB 14:52:00 00072631057TRLO0 2831 2.075 XDUB 14:52:00 00072631058TRLO0 1376 2.075 XDUB 14:52:00 00072631059TRLO0 1250 2.075 XDUB 15:09:17 00072631421TRLO0 1944 2.075 XDUB 15:09:17 00072631422TRLO0 2338 2.075 XDUB 15:09:17 00072631423TRLO0 3469 2.075 XDUB 15:09:17 00072631424TRLO0 7945 2.070 XDUB 15:21:38 00072631748TRLO0 7885 2.065 XDUB 15:49:22 00072632655TRLO0 5400 2.065 XDUB 15:49:22 00072632656TRLO0 4999 2.065 XDUB 15:49:22 00072632657TRLO0 309 2.065 XDUB 16:01:22 00072633119TRLO0 1250 2.065 XDUB 16:01:22 00072633120TRLO0 2868 2.065 XDUB 16:01:22 00072633121TRLO0 3483 2.065 XDUB 16:01:22 00072633122TRLO0 3489 2.060 XDUB 16:08:14 00072633389TRLO0 2874 2.060 XDUB 16:08:19 00072633397TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 271 172.40 XLON 08:50:39 00072620897TRLO0 408 172.40 XLON 08:50:39 00072620898TRLO0 34 172.40 XLON 08:50:39 00072620899TRLO0 368 172.00 XLON 11:22:45 00072625986TRLO0 1494 172.00 XLON 11:22:45 00072625987TRLO0 1400 172.00 XLON 11:22:45 00072625988TRLO0 26 172.00 XLON 11:22:45 00072625989TRLO0 1446 171.40 XLON 13:32:13 00072629176TRLO0 1958 171.40 XLON 13:32:13 00072629177TRLO0 2993 170.60 XLON 13:32:13 00072629184TRLO0 3265 171.40 XLON 13:32:17 00072629185TRLO0 3120 171.40 XLON 13:33:39 00072629192TRLO0 5536 172.40 XLON 13:58:29 00072629591TRLO0 19 172.40 XLON 13:58:29 00072629592TRLO0 5536 172.40 XLON 13:58:29 00072629593TRLO0 1050 172.40 XLON 13:58:29 00072629594TRLO0 1005 172.40 XLON 13:58:29 00072629595TRLO0 2361 172.40 XLON 13:58:29 00072629596TRLO0 8873 172.40 XLON 13:59:09 00072629610TRLO0 3407 172.80 XLON 14:44:49 00072630770TRLO0 3100 172.80 XLON 14:52:00 00072631052TRLO0 88 172.80 XLON 14:52:00 00072631053TRLO0 9946 172.80 XLON 14:52:00 00072631054TRLO0 3164 172.60 XLON 15:02:00 00072631239TRLO0 3196 172.60 XLON 15:17:34 00072631663TRLO0 3346 172.20 XLON 15:21:38 00072631750TRLO0

November 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

3276 172.00 XLON 15:25:38 00072631847TRLO0 2288 172.20 XLON 15:34:42 00072632200TRLO0 921 172.20 XLON 15:34:42 00072632201TRLO0 538 172.20 XLON 15:38:50 00072632284TRLO0 1491 172.20 XLON 15:38:50 00072632285TRLO0 1243 172.20 XLON 15:38:50 00072632286TRLO0 2300 172.20 XLON 15:38:50 00072632287TRLO0 4564 172.40 XLON 15:47:42 00072632586TRLO0 3386 172.40 XLON 15:47:42 00072632587TRLO0 2864 171.80 XLON 15:57:42 00072633007TRLO0 2399 171.80 XLON 16:03:02 00072633180TRLO0 949 171.80 XLON 16:03:02 00072633181TRLO0 3062 171.80 XLON 16:08:14 00072633388TRLO0 3309 171.60 XLON 16:12:28 00072633616TRLO0

