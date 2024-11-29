Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
29.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
29 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.075     GBP1.728 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.055     GBP1.706 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.066222    GBP1.721945

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,538,330 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1944       2.070         XDUB      08:56:27      00072620972TRLO0 
1250       2.070         XDUB      08:56:27      00072620973TRLO0 
4274       2.070         XDUB      08:56:27      00072620974TRLO0 
642       2.070         XDUB      08:56:27      00072620975TRLO0 
7922       2.065         XDUB      09:11:09      00072621201TRLO0 
3204       2.065         XDUB      09:11:09      00072621202TRLO0 
5678       2.065         XDUB      09:32:21      00072621696TRLO0 
5678       2.065         XDUB      09:32:21      00072621697TRLO0 
2981       2.065         XDUB      09:32:21      00072621698TRLO0 
628       2.070         XDUB      10:14:28      00072622501TRLO0 
3200       2.070         XDUB      10:14:28      00072622502TRLO0 
1944       2.070         XDUB      10:14:28      00072622503TRLO0 
3755       2.070         XDUB      10:14:28      00072622504TRLO0 
168       2.070         XDUB      10:14:28      00072622505TRLO0 
1623       2.065         XDUB      11:22:45      00072625984TRLO0 
6474       2.065         XDUB      11:22:45      00072625985TRLO0 
4045       2.065         XDUB      11:23:47      00072626014TRLO0 
3363       2.065         XDUB      11:23:47      00072626015TRLO0 
8043       2.060         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629174TRLO0 
7077       2.060         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629175TRLO0 
3375       2.055         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629178TRLO0 
1580       2.055         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629179TRLO0 
5156       2.055         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629180TRLO0 
4700       2.055         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629181TRLO0 
1250       2.055         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629182TRLO0 
2310       2.060         XDUB      13:32:13      00072629183TRLO0 
3136       2.060         XDUB      13:38:02      00072629254TRLO0 
4265       2.060         XDUB      13:38:02      00072629255TRLO0 
1000       2.065         XDUB      13:47:34      00072629435TRLO0 
1543       2.070         XDUB      13:58:29      00072629597TRLO0 
1250       2.070         XDUB      13:58:29      00072629598TRLO0 
1691       2.070         XDUB      13:58:29      00072629599TRLO0 
5156       2.070         XDUB      13:58:29      00072629600TRLO0 
2900       2.070         XDUB      13:58:29      00072629601TRLO0 
3465       2.070         XDUB      13:58:29      00072629602TRLO0 
1517       2.075         XDUB      14:14:57      00072629995TRLO0 
1944       2.075         XDUB      14:14:57      00072629996TRLO0 
4124       2.075         XDUB      14:14:57      00072629997TRLO0 
1121       2.075         XDUB      14:14:57      00072629998TRLO0 
2426       2.070         XDUB      14:33:40      00072630493TRLO0 
4658       2.070         XDUB      14:33:40      00072630494TRLO0 
8141       2.070         XDUB      14:33:40      00072630495TRLO0 
771       2.075         XDUB      14:52:00      00072631055TRLO0 
88        2.075         XDUB      14:52:00      00072631056TRLO0 
4830       2.075         XDUB      14:52:00      00072631057TRLO0 
2831       2.075         XDUB      14:52:00      00072631058TRLO0 
1376       2.075         XDUB      14:52:00      00072631059TRLO0 
1250       2.075         XDUB      15:09:17      00072631421TRLO0 
1944       2.075         XDUB      15:09:17      00072631422TRLO0 
2338       2.075         XDUB      15:09:17      00072631423TRLO0 
3469       2.075         XDUB      15:09:17      00072631424TRLO0 
7945       2.070         XDUB      15:21:38      00072631748TRLO0 
7885       2.065         XDUB      15:49:22      00072632655TRLO0 
5400       2.065         XDUB      15:49:22      00072632656TRLO0 
4999       2.065         XDUB      15:49:22      00072632657TRLO0 
309       2.065         XDUB      16:01:22      00072633119TRLO0 
1250       2.065         XDUB      16:01:22      00072633120TRLO0 
2868       2.065         XDUB      16:01:22      00072633121TRLO0 
3483       2.065         XDUB      16:01:22      00072633122TRLO0 
3489       2.060         XDUB      16:08:14      00072633389TRLO0 
2874       2.060         XDUB      16:08:19      00072633397TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
271       172.40        XLON      08:50:39      00072620897TRLO0 
408       172.40        XLON      08:50:39      00072620898TRLO0 
34        172.40        XLON      08:50:39      00072620899TRLO0 
368       172.00        XLON      11:22:45      00072625986TRLO0 
1494       172.00        XLON      11:22:45      00072625987TRLO0 
1400       172.00        XLON      11:22:45      00072625988TRLO0 
26        172.00        XLON      11:22:45      00072625989TRLO0 
1446       171.40        XLON      13:32:13      00072629176TRLO0 
1958       171.40        XLON      13:32:13      00072629177TRLO0 
2993       170.60        XLON      13:32:13      00072629184TRLO0 
3265       171.40        XLON      13:32:17      00072629185TRLO0 
3120       171.40        XLON      13:33:39      00072629192TRLO0 
5536       172.40        XLON      13:58:29      00072629591TRLO0 
19        172.40        XLON      13:58:29      00072629592TRLO0 
5536       172.40        XLON      13:58:29      00072629593TRLO0 
1050       172.40        XLON      13:58:29      00072629594TRLO0 
1005       172.40        XLON      13:58:29      00072629595TRLO0 
2361       172.40        XLON      13:58:29      00072629596TRLO0 
8873       172.40        XLON      13:59:09      00072629610TRLO0 
3407       172.80        XLON      14:44:49      00072630770TRLO0 
3100       172.80        XLON      14:52:00      00072631052TRLO0 
88        172.80        XLON      14:52:00      00072631053TRLO0 
9946       172.80        XLON      14:52:00      00072631054TRLO0 
3164       172.60        XLON      15:02:00      00072631239TRLO0 
3196       172.60        XLON      15:17:34      00072631663TRLO0 
3346       172.20        XLON      15:21:38      00072631750TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3276       172.00        XLON      15:25:38      00072631847TRLO0 
2288       172.20        XLON      15:34:42      00072632200TRLO0 
921       172.20        XLON      15:34:42      00072632201TRLO0 
538       172.20        XLON      15:38:50      00072632284TRLO0 
1491       172.20        XLON      15:38:50      00072632285TRLO0 
1243       172.20        XLON      15:38:50      00072632286TRLO0 
2300       172.20        XLON      15:38:50      00072632287TRLO0 
4564       172.40        XLON      15:47:42      00072632586TRLO0 
3386       172.40        XLON      15:47:42      00072632587TRLO0 
2864       171.80        XLON      15:57:42      00072633007TRLO0 
2399       171.80        XLON      16:03:02      00072633180TRLO0 
949       171.80        XLON      16:03:02      00072633181TRLO0 
3062       171.80        XLON      16:08:14      00072633388TRLO0 
3309       171.60        XLON      16:12:28      00072633616TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  362074 
EQS News ID:  2040793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2040793&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
