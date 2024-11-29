The government of the Indian state of Odisha has approved new solar manufacturing investments from Grew, Jakson, Jupiter Renewables, and Saatvik. From pv magazine India The government of the Indian state of Odisha has approved multiple solar and energy storage projects to expand renewable energy infrastructure. Jupiter Renewables said it will invest INR 20. 05 billion in a solar cell and module factory in Khurda. Grew Energy plans to open an ingot-to-solar module facility in Ganjam with an investment of INR 45. 30 billion. Saatvik Solar Industries said it plans to invest INR 13. 67 billion in ...

