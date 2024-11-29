Fraunhofer ISE researchers have investigated whether PV panels installed above orchards can affect the reception of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals and, in turn, affect the precision of advanced autonomous tools. They found a disruption and suggested some alternatives. A team of researchers led by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has investigated the impact of overhead agrivoltaics on the signal of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) underneath. GNSS signals are used for precision agriculture capabilities, such as planting, sowing, ...

