BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB648.32 million, or RMB2.08 per share. This compares with RMB618.28 million, or RMB1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, MINISO Group Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB679.46 million or RMB2.20 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to RMB4.522 billion from RMB3.791 billion last year.MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB648.32 Mln. vs. RMB618.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.08 vs. RMB1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB4.522 Bln vs. RMB3.791 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX