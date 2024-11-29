BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded lower on Friday after data showed retail sales in the country fell more than expected in October, falling 1.5 percent month-on-month.Investors await the release of euro zone inflation data later in the day for clues on interest rates ahead of the European Central Bank's last meeting of the year on Dec. 12.The benchmark DAX was down 25 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,400 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent on concerns that Donald Trump's tariffs may destabilize the auto industry supply chains and raise costs.Delivery Hero SE, an online food delivery platform, was marginally higher after it has set the price for its Middle Eastern unit's initial public offering at the top of its range.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX