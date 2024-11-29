DJ Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Ticker Change

Amundi Asset Management (C024,CO24) Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Ticker Change 29-Nov-2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ticker Change Please note that, Amundi changed the Ticker of the following fund: ISIN ETF Name old Ticker New Ticker LU2572256746 Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist CO24 LN C024 LN

November 29, 2024 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)