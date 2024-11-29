Artesian Finance II Plc - Change of Registered Office
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
29 November 2024
Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62
Change of Address Notification
The Change of Address Notification is available on the following link:
Artesian Finance II Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance II Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
