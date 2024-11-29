Artesian Finance III Plc - Change of Registered Office

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Change of Address Notification

The Change of Address Notificationis available on the following link:

Artesian Finance III Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance III Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com