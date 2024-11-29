Anzeige
29.11.2024 12:25 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 28-November-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

467.23p

INCLUDING current year revenue

471.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 28-November-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

370.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue

376.44p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 28-November-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

338.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue

338.81p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


