Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 28-November-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
467.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue
471.33p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 28-November-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
370.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue
376.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 28-November-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
338.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue
338.81p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596