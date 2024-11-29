TIGA GAMES INDUSTRY AWARDS 2024: THE WINNERS IN FULL

Celebrating Excellence: The 2024 TIGA Games Industry Awards honour creativity, innovation, and talent across the sector
LONDON, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 TIGA Games Industry Awards have once again showcased the extraordinary creativity, innovation, and talent within the sector, which gathered at the historic Shoreditch Town Hall for a gala dinner and presentation ceremony on the evening of Thursday, November 28th.
The event was completely sold out, with over 300 industry VIPs attending to cheer the games, studios of all sizes, universities and vital service support companies that have excelled over the past year.
In the Games categories, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Helldivers 2 picked up the prestigious Game of the Year accolade, while Ninja Theory was recognised for blending storytelling with emotional depth, earning Best Action & Adventure Game and Diversity in Games for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
Playtonic Games took Best Arcade Game for Elsie, a vibrant title that harks back to classic gaming with a fresh, dynamic spin.
In the audio realm, The Chinese Room and Secret Mode's haunting Still Wakes The Deep walked away with Best Audio Design and Heritage in Games, proving that sound design and storytelling are inseparable when it comes to creating immersive experiences.
Sony Interactive Entertainment dazzled with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 securing Best Use of a Licence and Helldivers 2 taking Best Visual Design. Newfangled Games earned double honours with Best Casual Game and Creativity in Games for Paper Trail.
In the Business categories, Dlala Studios was named Best Small Studio, while Best Large Studio went to Rebellion, and Best Publisher to nDreams. Education was in the spotlight too, with Staffordshire University winning Best Educational Institution and University of the West of England winning Best Education Initiative.
The Commitment to ESG award was well-deserved by Room 8 Group, while Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing went to Dovetail Games, highlighting their efforts to prioritise employee happiness and mental health.
Finally, the Outstanding Leadership Award went to Simon Iwaniszak of Red Kite Games, while the Outstanding Individual of the Year went to Patrick Buckland, Founder & CEO of Stainless Games.
The full list of TIGA Games Industry Awards 2024 winners are:
GAMES CATEGORIES
BEST ACTION & ADVENTURE GAME 2024
Ninja Theory
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
BEST ARCADE GAME 2024
Playtonic Games
Elsie
BEST AUDIO DESIGN 2024
The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Still Wakes The Deep
BEST USE OF A LICENCE 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
BEST CASUAL GAME 2024
Newfangled Games
Paper Trail
CREATIVITY IN GAMES 2024
Newfangled Games
Paper Trail
DIVERSITY IN GAMES 2024
Ninja Theory
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
BEST EDUCATION, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME 2024
Slitherine
Command: Modern Operations
HERITAGE IN GAMES 2024
The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Still Wakes The Deep
BEST NARRATIVE IN GAMES 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
BEST PUZZLE GAME 2024
Sad Owl Studios
Viewfinder
BEST SOCIAL GAME 2024
Prideful Sloth
Go-Go Town!
BEST STRATEGY GAME 2024
Brightrock Games
Galacticare
BEST VISUAL DESIGN 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Helldivers 2
BEST VR/AR/XR/MR GAME 2024
Ubisoft Reflections & Ubisoft Leamington
Assassin's Creed: Nexus VR
BUSINESS CATEGORIES
BEST SMALL STUDIO 2024
Dlala Studios
BEST ART, ANIMATION & TRAILER SUPPLIER 2024
Big Farmer
BEST AUDIO SERVICES PROVIDER 2024
SIDE
BEST CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNER 2024
Flix Interactive
COMMITMENT TO ESG 2024
Room 8 Group
COMMITMENT TO WORKPLACE WELLBEING 2024
Dovetail Games
BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE 2024
University of the West of England
BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION 2024
Staffordshire University
BEST LARGE STUDIO 2024
Rebellion
OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD 2024
Simon Iwaniszak, Founder & Studio Director, Red Kite Games
BEST LEGAL SERVICES 2024
Lee & Thompson LLP
BEST PUBLISHER 2024
nDreams
BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER 2024
PTW
BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY 2024
Big Planet
BEST SERVICES PROVIDER 2024
PitStop Productions
BEST TALENT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE 2024
Rocksteady Studios
BEST TAX & ACCOUNTANCY PROVIDER 2024
Johnston Carmichael
BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Helldivers 2
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2024
Patrick Buckland, Stainless Games
GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Helldivers 2
Dr. Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said: "The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2024 showcase the incredible talent, innovation, and passion that define the UK games industry. Our Awards recognise excellence in studios of all sizes, super service providers and outstanding educational institutions. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and the entire community for making this such a vibrant and pioneering industry. Your achievements set the stage for an exciting 2025 in the UK games sector. I would also like to say a very special 'thank you' to our generous sponsors, who make the Awards possible."
SpecialEffect was the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.
TIGA would like to thank our generous sponsors for making the Awards Ceremony possible. We are delighted to welcome Toikido as our Drinks Reception and After Party Sponsor; Sumo Group, Supermassive Games, and Ubisoft as Gold Sponsors; Abertay University, Creative Wales, Lee and Thompson, Rocksteady, and Staffordshire University as Silver Sponsors; Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, Eaton Smith, London Games Festival, Kwalee, Outplay Entertainment, Playground Games, S&B, Space Ape Games, Testronic, and Universally Speaking as Bronze Sponsors.
ABOUT TIGA
TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. TIGA's vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. To this end, TIGA:
- engages with policymakers to create an environment favourable to video games development;
- enhances education and skills through our accreditation programme, the TIGA Games Education Awards and our education conference;
- promotes best practice through our membership services, including the TIGA STAR Employer Award and the TIGA Games Industry Awards;
- conducts primary research into the games sector, surveying hundreds of companies each year about the business environment, support policies and the health of the industry.
