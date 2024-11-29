Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 12:55 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29th November 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 28th November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

28th November 2024 50.37p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.15p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

29th November 2024


