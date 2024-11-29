Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
29.11.2024 13:06 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 28 November 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£49.635million

Including current year income and expenses

£49.866million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

261.57p

Including current year income and expenses

262.79p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

261.75p

Including current year income and expenses

262.86p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


