29.11.2024 13:24 Uhr
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

29 November 2024

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Total voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company hereby announces that, as at 29 November 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 33,581,795 Ordinary Shares.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 33,581,795 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Ruth Wright

AWEMT.cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 893 1011


