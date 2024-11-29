BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened in November, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.The economic barometer rose to 101.8 in November from a downwardly revised 99.5 in October, which was the first time since January that the score marked below 100.The latest score indicating a steadily developing economy without strong dynamics.Considering production side indicators, manufacturing, financial and insurance service providers, the hospitality industry, other services, and construction all show a positive tendency.The manufacturing sector showed encouraging advances in the segments of paper and printing, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and machinery manufacture.On the demand side, the indicators for consumer demand are hardly changing and continue to point to a rather favorable development, the KOF said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX