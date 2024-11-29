Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 28 November 2024 was 386.41p (cum income) Ex-dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
29 November 2024
