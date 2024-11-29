Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 17:12 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 31st China International Advertising Festival Showcases Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

The event in Xiamen celebrates cutting-edge developments, emphasizing quality and global collaboration in the advertising sector

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st China International Advertising Festival (the "Festival") recently unfolded in the scenic city of Xiamen, China, popularly known as Egret Island. This premier annual event for the Chinese advertising industry focused on leveraging new productive forces, fostering innovative integration, and pursuing high-quality development. The festival attracted government officials, scholars, and advertising professionals from across the globe, all gathering to drive forward the sector's transformation and discuss future growth strategies.

The advertising sector is currently embracing new opportunities for quality development, driven by new productive forces. The event played a key role in highlighting the constructive impact of these innovations by assembling top-tier industry professionals and innovators. The Festival offered a wide-ranging and compelling program, focusing on crucial areas such as new productive forces, AI, global branding, digital marketing, and standards accreditation.

Participants took part in several headline events, nearly 20 forums and networking sessions, seven professional showcases, and five resource unveiling and marketing sessions, among other activities. These sessions not only displayed the latest in cutting-edge technology and innovative concepts, but also facilitated deep collaboration and innovative practices across the advertising industry's entire value chain, opening new avenues for brand marketing strategies.

Headlined City of Piano Island: Composing a New Chapter in Advertising; Beach of Gulangyu: Accelerating Brand Growth, the Festival showcased the significant advancements and broad impact of sustainable growth in China's advertising landscape.

The event also celebrated the inclusive and innovative spirit of the industry. During a keynote address, Sasan Saeidi, Chairman and World President of the International Advertising Association (IAA), emphasized China's role as a key member and close partner of the IAA. He expressed enthusiasm for expanding the collaboration with the China Advertising Association in crucial areas, such as creativity, innovation, learning, and sustainability during the year 2025.

The China International Advertising Festival was organized by the China Advertising Association, with robust support from the Xiamen Municipal People's Government and the IAA. The organizer highlighted the diverse array of multidisciplinary conferences and exhibitions, showcasing the latest trends and emerging opportunities within the advertising industry. The event effectively spurred innovation across both technical and creative dimensions, fostering extensive collaboration and pioneering practices throughout the advertising ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-31st-china-international-advertising-festival-showcases-innovation-302318872.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.