Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the 'Company')
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury
Number of shares repurchased:
1,254
Date of transaction:
29 November 2024
Average share price paid per share (GBp):
495.000
Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):
495.000
Highest share price paid per share (GBp):
495.000
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
75,580,889
Total Shares held in Treasury:
5,795,239
Total Voting Rights:
69,785,650
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
Contact:
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
020 7961 4240