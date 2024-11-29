Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,640 Euro
+0,030
+1,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 18:55 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Nov-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,202 
Highest price paid per share:         141.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          137.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.9689p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,114,730 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,114,730) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      139.9689p                    125,202

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
771              140.00          08:04:17         00313182703TRLO1     XLON 
1622              140.00          08:19:52         00313199033TRLO1     XLON 
810              140.00          08:19:52         00313199034TRLO1     XLON 
700              138.50          08:56:32         00313236576TRLO1     XLON 
700              138.00          08:59:55         00313239423TRLO1     XLON 
3520              138.00          08:59:55         00313239424TRLO1     XLON 
3               137.50          08:59:58         00313239459TRLO1     XLON 
122              137.50          09:03:01         00313242213TRLO1     XLON 
830              138.00          09:16:31         00313253586TRLO1     XLON 
842              137.00          09:17:05         00313254007TRLO1     XLON 
793              137.50          09:44:42         00313282653TRLO1     XLON 
792              137.50          09:44:42         00313282654TRLO1     XLON 
792              137.50          09:44:42         00313282655TRLO1     XLON 
792              137.50          09:44:42         00313282656TRLO1     XLON 
793              137.50          09:44:42         00313282657TRLO1     XLON 
792              137.50          09:44:42         00313282658TRLO1     XLON 
3364              138.00          09:46:39         00313284884TRLO1     XLON 
826              138.00          09:53:18         00313291368TRLO1     XLON 
825              138.00          09:53:18         00313291369TRLO1     XLON 
819              138.00          10:08:02         00313296141TRLO1     XLON 
803              138.50          10:29:04         00313297108TRLO1     XLON 
802              138.50          10:29:04         00313297109TRLO1     XLON 
1682              138.50          10:29:12         00313297110TRLO1     XLON 
723              138.50          10:29:22         00313297113TRLO1     XLON 
959              138.50          10:29:22         00313297114TRLO1     XLON 
1691              139.00          10:31:40         00313297189TRLO1     XLON 
4891              139.50          11:25:20         00313299186TRLO1     XLON 
1621              140.00          11:31:08         00313299313TRLO1     XLON 
2494              140.00          11:34:02         00313299350TRLO1     XLON 
791              139.50          11:35:10         00313299369TRLO1     XLON 
610              139.00          11:51:58         00313299778TRLO1     XLON 
186              139.00          11:58:01         00313299880TRLO1     XLON 
610              139.00          11:58:01         00313299881TRLO1     XLON 
2443              139.50          12:22:37         00313300571TRLO1     XLON 
2357              139.50          12:22:45         00313300579TRLO1     XLON 
3251              139.50          12:26:13         00313300737TRLO1     XLON 
799              139.50          13:23:19         00313301977TRLO1     XLON 
837              139.50          13:28:19         00313302052TRLO1     XLON 
817              139.50          13:33:20         00313302153TRLO1     XLON 
799              139.50          13:33:20         00313302154TRLO1     XLON 
795              139.50          13:33:20         00313302155TRLO1     XLON 
42               139.50          13:36:01         00313302246TRLO1     XLON 
285              139.50          13:36:01         00313302247TRLO1     XLON 
1309              139.50          13:36:01         00313302248TRLO1     XLON 
327              139.50          13:36:01         00313302249TRLO1     XLON 
1017              140.00          13:55:51         00313302676TRLO1     XLON 
1215              140.00          13:55:51         00313302677TRLO1     XLON 
820              140.00          13:57:10         00313302731TRLO1     XLON 
610              140.00          14:01:19         00313302823TRLO1     XLON 
213              140.00          14:01:19         00313302824TRLO1     XLON 
955              140.50          14:11:55         00313303052TRLO1     XLON 
724              140.50          14:11:55         00313303053TRLO1     XLON 
672              140.50          14:11:55         00313303054TRLO1     XLON 
34               140.50          14:11:59         00313303055TRLO1     XLON 
2453              140.00          14:25:07         00313303299TRLO1     XLON 
817              140.00          14:25:07         00313303300TRLO1     XLON 
818              140.00          14:25:07         00313303301TRLO1     XLON 
818              140.00          14:25:07         00313303302TRLO1     XLON 
2230              140.00          14:25:07         00313303303TRLO1     XLON 
746              140.00          14:25:07         00313303304TRLO1     XLON 
942              140.50          14:33:59         00313303563TRLO1     XLON 
1555              140.50          14:33:59         00313303564TRLO1     XLON 
1575              140.50          14:33:59         00313303565TRLO1     XLON 
153              140.50          14:33:59         00313303566TRLO1     XLON 
1149              140.50          14:33:59         00313303567TRLO1     XLON 
618              140.50          14:33:59         00313303568TRLO1     XLON 
830              141.00          14:34:06         00313303570TRLO1     XLON 
847              141.00          14:34:27         00313303577TRLO1     XLON 
833              141.00          14:34:46         00313303586TRLO1     XLON 
1613              141.00          14:41:50         00313303805TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
