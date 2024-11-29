Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Nov-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 29 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,202 Highest price paid per share: 141.00p Lowest price paid per share: 137.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.9689p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,114,730 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,114,730) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 139.9689p 125,202

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 771 140.00 08:04:17 00313182703TRLO1 XLON 1622 140.00 08:19:52 00313199033TRLO1 XLON 810 140.00 08:19:52 00313199034TRLO1 XLON 700 138.50 08:56:32 00313236576TRLO1 XLON 700 138.00 08:59:55 00313239423TRLO1 XLON 3520 138.00 08:59:55 00313239424TRLO1 XLON 3 137.50 08:59:58 00313239459TRLO1 XLON 122 137.50 09:03:01 00313242213TRLO1 XLON 830 138.00 09:16:31 00313253586TRLO1 XLON 842 137.00 09:17:05 00313254007TRLO1 XLON 793 137.50 09:44:42 00313282653TRLO1 XLON 792 137.50 09:44:42 00313282654TRLO1 XLON 792 137.50 09:44:42 00313282655TRLO1 XLON 792 137.50 09:44:42 00313282656TRLO1 XLON 793 137.50 09:44:42 00313282657TRLO1 XLON 792 137.50 09:44:42 00313282658TRLO1 XLON 3364 138.00 09:46:39 00313284884TRLO1 XLON 826 138.00 09:53:18 00313291368TRLO1 XLON 825 138.00 09:53:18 00313291369TRLO1 XLON 819 138.00 10:08:02 00313296141TRLO1 XLON 803 138.50 10:29:04 00313297108TRLO1 XLON 802 138.50 10:29:04 00313297109TRLO1 XLON 1682 138.50 10:29:12 00313297110TRLO1 XLON 723 138.50 10:29:22 00313297113TRLO1 XLON 959 138.50 10:29:22 00313297114TRLO1 XLON 1691 139.00 10:31:40 00313297189TRLO1 XLON 4891 139.50 11:25:20 00313299186TRLO1 XLON 1621 140.00 11:31:08 00313299313TRLO1 XLON 2494 140.00 11:34:02 00313299350TRLO1 XLON 791 139.50 11:35:10 00313299369TRLO1 XLON 610 139.00 11:51:58 00313299778TRLO1 XLON 186 139.00 11:58:01 00313299880TRLO1 XLON 610 139.00 11:58:01 00313299881TRLO1 XLON 2443 139.50 12:22:37 00313300571TRLO1 XLON 2357 139.50 12:22:45 00313300579TRLO1 XLON 3251 139.50 12:26:13 00313300737TRLO1 XLON 799 139.50 13:23:19 00313301977TRLO1 XLON 837 139.50 13:28:19 00313302052TRLO1 XLON 817 139.50 13:33:20 00313302153TRLO1 XLON 799 139.50 13:33:20 00313302154TRLO1 XLON 795 139.50 13:33:20 00313302155TRLO1 XLON 42 139.50 13:36:01 00313302246TRLO1 XLON 285 139.50 13:36:01 00313302247TRLO1 XLON 1309 139.50 13:36:01 00313302248TRLO1 XLON 327 139.50 13:36:01 00313302249TRLO1 XLON 1017 140.00 13:55:51 00313302676TRLO1 XLON 1215 140.00 13:55:51 00313302677TRLO1 XLON 820 140.00 13:57:10 00313302731TRLO1 XLON 610 140.00 14:01:19 00313302823TRLO1 XLON 213 140.00 14:01:19 00313302824TRLO1 XLON 955 140.50 14:11:55 00313303052TRLO1 XLON 724 140.50 14:11:55 00313303053TRLO1 XLON 672 140.50 14:11:55 00313303054TRLO1 XLON 34 140.50 14:11:59 00313303055TRLO1 XLON 2453 140.00 14:25:07 00313303299TRLO1 XLON 817 140.00 14:25:07 00313303300TRLO1 XLON 818 140.00 14:25:07 00313303301TRLO1 XLON 818 140.00 14:25:07 00313303302TRLO1 XLON 2230 140.00 14:25:07 00313303303TRLO1 XLON 746 140.00 14:25:07 00313303304TRLO1 XLON 942 140.50 14:33:59 00313303563TRLO1 XLON 1555 140.50 14:33:59 00313303564TRLO1 XLON 1575 140.50 14:33:59 00313303565TRLO1 XLON 153 140.50 14:33:59 00313303566TRLO1 XLON 1149 140.50 14:33:59 00313303567TRLO1 XLON 618 140.50 14:33:59 00313303568TRLO1 XLON 830 141.00 14:34:06 00313303570TRLO1 XLON 847 141.00 14:34:27 00313303577TRLO1 XLON 833 141.00 14:34:46 00313303586TRLO1 XLON 1613 141.00 14:41:50 00313303805TRLO1 XLON

1631 141.00 14:42:00 00313303813TRLO1 XLON 1623 140.50 14:42:08 00313303822TRLO1 XLON 1 140.50 14:42:08 00313303823TRLO1 XLON 645 141.00 14:57:05 00313304161TRLO1 XLON 8529 141.00 14:57:05 00313304162TRLO1 XLON 793 141.00 14:57:20 00313304169TRLO1 XLON 678 141.00 14:57:35 00313304173TRLO1 XLON 145 141.00 14:57:35 00313304174TRLO1 XLON 811 141.00 14:57:47 00313304177TRLO1 XLON 778 141.00 15:01:28 00313304240TRLO1 XLON 4639 141.00 15:32:16 00313305120TRLO1 XLON 3093 141.00 15:33:02 00313305162TRLO1 XLON 1577 141.00 16:04:41 00313306435TRLO1 XLON 2396 141.00 16:13:01 00313306938TRLO1 XLON 1552 140.50 16:20:40 00313307269TRLO1 XLON 776 140.50 16:20:40 00313307270TRLO1 XLON 776 140.50 16:20:40 00313307271TRLO1 XLON 775 140.50 16:20:40 00313307272TRLO1 XLON 621 141.00 16:23:08 00313307425TRLO1 XLON 674 141.00 16:23:08 00313307426TRLO1 XLON 638 141.00 16:23:08 00313307427TRLO1 XLON 3188 141.00 16:23:08 00313307428TRLO1 XLON 7 141.00 16:23:08 00313307429TRLO1 XLON 115 141.00 16:23:08 00313307430TRLO1 XLON 3610 141.00 16:23:08 00313307431TRLO1 XLON 716 141.00 16:23:09 00313307432TRLO1 XLON 5803 141.00 16:23:12 00313307433TRLO1 XLON 85 141.00 16:23:18 00313307437TRLO1 XLON 741 141.00 16:23:18 00313307438TRLO1 XLON 170 141.00 16:23:18 00313307439TRLO1 XLON 644 141.00 16:23:18 00313307440TRLO1 XLON 283 141.00 16:23:18 00313307441TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

