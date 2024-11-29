Anzeige
Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") (the "Company") has been notified of a trade completed by a fund managed by Lodbrok Capital LLP, a close associate to board member Joachim Bale.

For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4074052

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4074052/3144392.pdf

PDMR Form_29.11.2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mandatory-notification-of-trade-302318979.html

