Volkswagen AG's latest financial restructuring efforts have hit a significant roadblock as the company rejected recent cost-saving proposals from the IG Metall union and works council. The automaker, determining that the suggested measures would fall short of achieving sustainable annual savings of 1.5 billion euros, is pushing forward with its controversial plan for a 10% wage reduction. The union's counterproposal, which suggested channeling potential wage increases into a future fund in exchange for job security guarantees, was deemed insufficient for addressing the company's overcapacity concerns and long-term financial challenges.

Labor Dispute Escalation

The mounting tension between management and labor representatives threatens to disrupt operations across Volkswagen's German facilities. With negotiations affecting approximately 120,000 of the company's 300,000 German employees, the union has announced potential warning strikes following November 30. This development marks a critical juncture in the company's 87-year history, as it contemplates the unprecedented step of closing at least three German plants amid ongoing efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs.

