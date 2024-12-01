Anzeige
Sonntag, 01.12.2024
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
01.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
Themis launches Tathabbat: Saudi Arabia's first AML and KYF/KYC firm help protect the Kingdom's economic expansion

Finanznachrichten News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Themis, a global leader in financial crime prevention, announces the official launch of Tathabbat. This marks a significant step in Saudi Arabia's compliance landscape, aligning with Vision 2030 and the country's push to adopt world-class Know-Your-Finance (KYF) standards.

Tathabbat aims to empower Saudi financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs) by offering state-of-the-art KYF/KYC tools and solutions. The venture will play a crucial role in bolstering the Kingdom's anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) frameworks, strengthening transparency and regulatory compliance as Saudi Arabia prepares for the 2026 FATF evaluation.

Dickon Johnstone, CEO of Themis, expressed confidence in this expansion: "Our investment in Saudi Arabia is a testament to the strategic importance of this region. With Tathabbat, we are committed to building a safer financial ecosystem by providing local institutions with cutting-edge tools to fight financial crime."

Ali Alasiri, CEO of Tathabbat, highlighted the alignment with Saudi Arabia's economic goals: "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is transforming the region into a global financial hub. We are thrilled to partner with Themis to introduce Tathabbat, which will provide essential KYF support for businesses in this rapidly evolving market."

The launch of Tathabbat signals Themis' unwavering commitment to helping Saudi businesses not only meet compliance standards but also thrive in an increasingly regulated world.

For more information, visit: www.tathabbat.ai

About Tathabbat

Tathabbat helps businesses in Saudi Arabia identify and manage Know Your Finance (KYF) risks through a combination of cutting-edge technology, intelligence, research and data. Tathabbat is powered by Themis, a global leader in AML/CTF technology and corporate intelligence, ensuring your business is protected at every level. Incorporated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Commercial Registry: 1009085146.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/themis-launches-tathabbat-saudi-arabias-first-aml-and-kyfkyc-firm-help-protect-the-kingdoms-economic-expansion-302318805.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
