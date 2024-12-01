BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) said that it delivered 48,740 vehicles in November 2024, up 18.8% year over year.As of November 30, 2024, Li Auto had delivered a total of 441,995 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries reaching 1,075,359.In November, vehicles featuring Li AD Max accounted for over 70% and over 80% of orders for models priced above RMB 300,000 and above RMB 400,000, respectively.As of November 30, 2024, the Company had 475 retail stores in 141 cities, 451 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities, and 1,135 super charging stations in operation equipped with 5,680 charging stalls in China.Additionally, the company released OTA update version 6.5 in November, providing all Li AD Max users with one-click point-to-point autonomous driving feature, leveraging its end-to-end (E2E) and vision-language model (VLM) technologies.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX