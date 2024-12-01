Anzeige
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
PR Newswire
01.12.2024 20:18 Uhr
137 Leser
China.org.cn: Tag along with Jason at CISCE: Discover the vibrant spectrum of green agriculture

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section.

This "Green" section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.

"Hey, wait a minute - I thought this was the Green Agriculture Chain section, but why am I seeing all these different colors?" Jason said in surprise.

"It's so amazing about this expo. I came to the Green Agriculture section expecting just green, but what I found was a spectacular rainbow of innovation…"

Discover the vibrant spectrum of green agriculture - China.org.cn

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SwBRkW0DUOo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tag-along-with-jason-at-cisce-discover-the-vibrant-spectrum-of-green-agriculture-302319198.html

