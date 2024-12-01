Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 01.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.12.2024 23:06 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROLLER Recognized on the AFR Fast 100 List for Exceptional International Growth

Finanznachrichten News

ROLLER's purpose is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. It accomplishes this by connecting attractions venues with tech solutions that combine power with simplicity.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, an all-in-one venue management software company for the leisure and attractions industry, is proud to announce its rank of #20 out of 100 finalists on the prestigious 2024 Australian Financial Review (AFR) Fast 100 list, recognizing its remarkable international growth.

The AFR Fast 100 list identifies and celebrates the fastest-growing Australian companies making a significant impact on the global stage. ROLLER's recognition on this esteemed list underscores its growth trajectory and demonstrates the platform's value for operators in spite of a challenging economic landscape.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the AFR Fast Global list for the second consecutive year. 2024 has been a remarkable year for us, and this recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our team, as well as the value we deliver to our community," said Mark Finn, CFO & Co-founder of ROLLER. "I want to express my gratitude to every amazing venue operator who has partnered with us on this journey-this achievement wouldn't be possible without their trust and support."

As an all-in-one platform, ROLLER enables customers to streamline operations, elevate guest experiences, and drive revenue growth through a robust suite of products-including ticketing, point-of-sale, integrated payments, and more.

ROLLER recently celebrated its 2,000-customer milestone, underscoring the transformative impact of its software solutions on the leisure and attractions industry and its commitment to empowering venues to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

This year also marked the opening of ROLLER's new HQ in Austin, cementing its position as a global tech provider. With over 200 team members in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, ROLLER has established a solid international presence, serving clients in over 30 countries.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roller-recognized-on-the-afr-fast-100-list-for-exceptional-international-growth-302318782.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.