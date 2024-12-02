CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.0515 against the euro and 0.8854 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0575 and 0.8809, respectively.Against the pound and the yen, the greenback edged up to 1.2680 and 150.75 from last week's closing quotes of 1.2737 and 149.75, respectively.The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 0.6490 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6510,Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.5890 and 1.4042 from last week's closing quotes of 0.5915 and 1.4002, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 0.89 against the franc, 1.24 against the pound, 155.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.42 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX