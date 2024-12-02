Anzeige
02.12.2024
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 November 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 121,552,497 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 14,033,697).

Shareholders should use 121,552,497 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 02 December 2024



