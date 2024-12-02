Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.12.24
08:06 Uhr
2,050 Euro
-0,035
-1,68 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0502,09008:31
Dow Jones News
02.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
1 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 29 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.060     GBP1.716 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.050     GBP1.704 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.056776    GBP1.711678

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,238,330 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8487       2.055         XDUB      09:20:37      00072637777TRLO0 
4376       2.055         XDUB      09:20:37      00072637781TRLO0 
1638       2.055         XDUB      09:20:37      00072637782TRLO0 
1250       2.055         XDUB      09:20:37      00072637783TRLO0 
1994       2.060         XDUB      09:41:29      00072638532TRLO0 
2036       2.060         XDUB      09:41:29      00072638533TRLO0 
4289       2.060         XDUB      09:41:29      00072638534TRLO0 
7039       2.055         XDUB      09:41:51      00072638543TRLO0 
3704       2.055         XDUB      10:04:57      00072639242TRLO0 
46        2.055         XDUB      10:04:57      00072639243TRLO0 
3442       2.055         XDUB      10:08:09      00072639348TRLO0 
1511       2.060         XDUB      11:23:35      00072641354TRLO0 
1250       2.060         XDUB      11:23:35      00072641355TRLO0 
3861       2.060         XDUB      11:23:35      00072641356TRLO0 
1994       2.060         XDUB      11:23:35      00072641357TRLO0 
2417       2.060         XDUB      11:23:35      00072641358TRLO0 
1907       2.055         XDUB      11:46:51      00072641764TRLO0 
26        2.055         XDUB      11:46:51      00072641766TRLO0 
400       2.055         XDUB      11:46:52      00072641767TRLO0 
46        2.055         XDUB      11:46:52      00072641768TRLO0 
1994       2.060         XDUB      11:51:10      00072641881TRLO0 
2855       2.060         XDUB      11:51:10      00072641882TRLO0 
3134       2.060         XDUB      11:51:10      00072641883TRLO0 
1994       2.060         XDUB      12:00:10      00072642056TRLO0 
4510       2.060         XDUB      12:00:10      00072642057TRLO0 
1984       2.060         XDUB      12:00:10      00072642058TRLO0 
4100       2.060         XDUB      12:27:43      00072642672TRLO0 
8906       2.060         XDUB      13:00:49      00072643447TRLO0 
2807       2.060         XDUB      13:00:49      00072643448TRLO0 
7213       2.055         XDUB      13:09:35      00072643634TRLO0 
1086       2.055         XDUB      13:09:40      00072643635TRLO0 
4030       2.055         XDUB      13:31:34      00072644140TRLO0 
4400       2.055         XDUB      13:31:34      00072644141TRLO0 
857       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645584TRLO0 
2248       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645585TRLO0 
1250       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645586TRLO0 
3100       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645587TRLO0 
2389       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645588TRLO0 
4026       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645589TRLO0 
1250       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645590TRLO0 
6606       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645591TRLO0 
1766       2.060         XDUB      14:22:55      00072645592TRLO0 
8065       2.060         XDUB      14:45:58      00072646626TRLO0 
2065       2.060         XDUB      14:45:58      00072646627TRLO0 
7649       2.055         XDUB      14:46:20      00072646641TRLO0 
4004       2.055         XDUB      15:01:00      00072647182TRLO0 
6449       2.055         XDUB      15:01:00      00072647183TRLO0 
7709       2.050         XDUB      15:18:30      00072647971TRLO0 
561       2.050         XDUB      15:18:30      00072647972TRLO0 
6193       2.050         XDUB      15:27:31      00072648526TRLO0 
1645       2.050         XDUB      15:27:31      00072648527TRLO0 
59        2.050         XDUB      15:27:31      00072648528TRLO0 
5646       2.050         XDUB      15:38:01      00072648852TRLO0 
1250       2.050         XDUB      15:38:01      00072648853TRLO0 
7815       2.050         XDUB      15:52:30      00072649357TRLO0 
6974       2.060         XDUB      16:11:10      00072649879TRLO0 
1091       2.060         XDUB      16:11:10      00072649880TRLO0 
7743       2.060         XDUB      16:11:10      00072649881TRLO0 
864       2.060         XDUB      16:17:10      00072650132TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3566       171.20        XLON      09:20:37      00072637776TRLO0 
2670       170.60        XLON      09:20:37      00072637778TRLO0 
183       170.60        XLON      09:20:37      00072637779TRLO0 
183       170.60        XLON      09:20:37      00072637780TRLO0 
3540       171.00        XLON      09:41:51      00072638542TRLO0 
565       171.40        XLON      09:51:29      00072638889TRLO0 
555       171.40        XLON      09:51:29      00072638890TRLO0 
3354       171.40        XLON      09:52:07      00072638903TRLO0 
1400       171.60        XLON      10:39:43      00072640210TRLO0 
1572       171.60        XLON      10:39:43      00072640211TRLO0 
3496       171.40        XLON      10:45:51      00072640364TRLO0 
3436       171.60        XLON      11:43:14      00072641677TRLO0 
3964       171.20        XLON      11:46:51      00072641763TRLO0 
13        171.00        XLON      11:46:51      00072641765TRLO0 
3558       171.60        XLON      12:17:54      00072642511TRLO0 
407       171.60        XLON      12:28:43      00072642694TRLO0 
653       171.60        XLON      12:28:43      00072642695TRLO0 
81        171.60        XLON      12:28:43      00072642696TRLO0 
2800       171.60        XLON      12:36:57      00072642986TRLO0 
285       171.60        XLON      12:36:57      00072642987TRLO0 
2873       171.60        XLON      13:00:49      00072643449TRLO0 
2300       171.60        XLON      13:00:49      00072643450TRLO0 
3028       171.20        XLON      13:09:35      00072643633TRLO0 
3145       171.20        XLON      13:48:40      00072644633TRLO0 
391       171.20        XLON      13:48:40      00072644634TRLO0 
291       171.20        XLON      14:01:30      00072645029TRLO0 
1892       171.20        XLON      14:01:30      00072645030TRLO0 
1320       171.20        XLON      14:01:30      00072645031TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.