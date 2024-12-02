Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.060 GBP1.716 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.050 GBP1.704 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.056776 GBP1.711678

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,238,330 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8487 2.055 XDUB 09:20:37 00072637777TRLO0 4376 2.055 XDUB 09:20:37 00072637781TRLO0 1638 2.055 XDUB 09:20:37 00072637782TRLO0 1250 2.055 XDUB 09:20:37 00072637783TRLO0 1994 2.060 XDUB 09:41:29 00072638532TRLO0 2036 2.060 XDUB 09:41:29 00072638533TRLO0 4289 2.060 XDUB 09:41:29 00072638534TRLO0 7039 2.055 XDUB 09:41:51 00072638543TRLO0 3704 2.055 XDUB 10:04:57 00072639242TRLO0 46 2.055 XDUB 10:04:57 00072639243TRLO0 3442 2.055 XDUB 10:08:09 00072639348TRLO0 1511 2.060 XDUB 11:23:35 00072641354TRLO0 1250 2.060 XDUB 11:23:35 00072641355TRLO0 3861 2.060 XDUB 11:23:35 00072641356TRLO0 1994 2.060 XDUB 11:23:35 00072641357TRLO0 2417 2.060 XDUB 11:23:35 00072641358TRLO0 1907 2.055 XDUB 11:46:51 00072641764TRLO0 26 2.055 XDUB 11:46:51 00072641766TRLO0 400 2.055 XDUB 11:46:52 00072641767TRLO0 46 2.055 XDUB 11:46:52 00072641768TRLO0 1994 2.060 XDUB 11:51:10 00072641881TRLO0 2855 2.060 XDUB 11:51:10 00072641882TRLO0 3134 2.060 XDUB 11:51:10 00072641883TRLO0 1994 2.060 XDUB 12:00:10 00072642056TRLO0 4510 2.060 XDUB 12:00:10 00072642057TRLO0 1984 2.060 XDUB 12:00:10 00072642058TRLO0 4100 2.060 XDUB 12:27:43 00072642672TRLO0 8906 2.060 XDUB 13:00:49 00072643447TRLO0 2807 2.060 XDUB 13:00:49 00072643448TRLO0 7213 2.055 XDUB 13:09:35 00072643634TRLO0 1086 2.055 XDUB 13:09:40 00072643635TRLO0 4030 2.055 XDUB 13:31:34 00072644140TRLO0 4400 2.055 XDUB 13:31:34 00072644141TRLO0 857 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645584TRLO0 2248 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645585TRLO0 1250 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645586TRLO0 3100 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645587TRLO0 2389 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645588TRLO0 4026 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645589TRLO0 1250 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645590TRLO0 6606 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645591TRLO0 1766 2.060 XDUB 14:22:55 00072645592TRLO0 8065 2.060 XDUB 14:45:58 00072646626TRLO0 2065 2.060 XDUB 14:45:58 00072646627TRLO0 7649 2.055 XDUB 14:46:20 00072646641TRLO0 4004 2.055 XDUB 15:01:00 00072647182TRLO0 6449 2.055 XDUB 15:01:00 00072647183TRLO0 7709 2.050 XDUB 15:18:30 00072647971TRLO0 561 2.050 XDUB 15:18:30 00072647972TRLO0 6193 2.050 XDUB 15:27:31 00072648526TRLO0 1645 2.050 XDUB 15:27:31 00072648527TRLO0 59 2.050 XDUB 15:27:31 00072648528TRLO0 5646 2.050 XDUB 15:38:01 00072648852TRLO0 1250 2.050 XDUB 15:38:01 00072648853TRLO0 7815 2.050 XDUB 15:52:30 00072649357TRLO0 6974 2.060 XDUB 16:11:10 00072649879TRLO0 1091 2.060 XDUB 16:11:10 00072649880TRLO0 7743 2.060 XDUB 16:11:10 00072649881TRLO0 864 2.060 XDUB 16:17:10 00072650132TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3566 171.20 XLON 09:20:37 00072637776TRLO0 2670 170.60 XLON 09:20:37 00072637778TRLO0 183 170.60 XLON 09:20:37 00072637779TRLO0 183 170.60 XLON 09:20:37 00072637780TRLO0 3540 171.00 XLON 09:41:51 00072638542TRLO0 565 171.40 XLON 09:51:29 00072638889TRLO0 555 171.40 XLON 09:51:29 00072638890TRLO0 3354 171.40 XLON 09:52:07 00072638903TRLO0 1400 171.60 XLON 10:39:43 00072640210TRLO0 1572 171.60 XLON 10:39:43 00072640211TRLO0 3496 171.40 XLON 10:45:51 00072640364TRLO0 3436 171.60 XLON 11:43:14 00072641677TRLO0 3964 171.20 XLON 11:46:51 00072641763TRLO0 13 171.00 XLON 11:46:51 00072641765TRLO0 3558 171.60 XLON 12:17:54 00072642511TRLO0 407 171.60 XLON 12:28:43 00072642694TRLO0 653 171.60 XLON 12:28:43 00072642695TRLO0 81 171.60 XLON 12:28:43 00072642696TRLO0 2800 171.60 XLON 12:36:57 00072642986TRLO0 285 171.60 XLON 12:36:57 00072642987TRLO0 2873 171.60 XLON 13:00:49 00072643449TRLO0 2300 171.60 XLON 13:00:49 00072643450TRLO0 3028 171.20 XLON 13:09:35 00072643633TRLO0 3145 171.20 XLON 13:48:40 00072644633TRLO0 391 171.20 XLON 13:48:40 00072644634TRLO0 291 171.20 XLON 14:01:30 00072645029TRLO0 1892 171.20 XLON 14:01:30 00072645030TRLO0 1320 171.20 XLON 14:01:30 00072645031TRLO0

December 02, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

1943 171.40 XLON 14:22:31 00072645573TRLO0 3241 171.60 XLON 14:31:39 00072645938TRLO0 5536 171.60 XLON 14:32:04 00072645949TRLO0 1938 171.60 XLON 14:32:04 00072645950TRLO0 1592 171.20 XLON 14:43:30 00072646488TRLO0 1792 171.20 XLON 14:43:30 00072646489TRLO0 2911 170.80 XLON 14:49:34 00072646826TRLO0 561 170.80 XLON 14:49:34 00072646827TRLO0 3321 171.00 XLON 15:07:31 00072647540TRLO0 996 170.60 XLON 15:17:37 00072647932TRLO0 1024 170.60 XLON 15:17:37 00072647933TRLO0 1024 170.60 XLON 15:17:37 00072647934TRLO0 2704 170.40 XLON 15:32:29 00072648698TRLO0 687 170.40 XLON 15:33:01 00072648725TRLO0 5489 170.60 XLON 15:43:23 00072649114TRLO0 659 171.00 XLON 15:51:14 00072649287TRLO0 2694 171.00 XLON 15:51:14 00072649288TRLO0 3235 170.80 XLON 16:16:00 00072650049TRLO0 3133 170.80 XLON 16:16:00 00072650050TRLO0 1836 170.80 XLON 16:16:00 00072650051TRLO0 654 170.80 XLON 16:20:19 00072650214TRLO0 1509 170.80 XLON 16:20:35 00072650222TRLO0

