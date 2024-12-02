Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MeditWave 2024 in Porto Brings Together Global Experts to Shape the Future of Digital Dental Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, hosted its two-day MeditWave 2024 in Porto, Portugal. This dynamic gathering of dental professionals from around the world fostered valuable exchanges and showcased the latest innovations in digital dental workflows.

MeditWave 2024 in Porto Brings Together Global Experts to Shape the Future of Digital Dental Solutions

Programs offered participants opportunities to learn new techniques, explore emerging technologies, and gain insights into the advanced applications of Medit's digital dental solutions. A panel discussion, led by Medit's CEO Han Ryu, CTO Michael Lee, and CCO Ryan Choi, explored the latest trends shaping the digital dentistry landscape.

Hands-on courses and discussions at MeditWave covered topics such as "Solving Difficult Scanning Cases Together" and "Future Trends and Technologies of Intraoral Scanners." Medit product specialists guided participants through practical exercises, providing actionable insights into advanced scanning techniques.

The event also featured a "Power Talk" session, where participants shared complex patient cases they successfully resolved using Medit's intraoral scanner technology. Topics included "Deprogramming Occlusion" and the "All-on-X procedure with Medit," fostering a collaborative environment for in-depth knowledge exchange and open innovation.

One participant commented, "MeditWave provided an invaluable opportunity to meet Medit's leadership team and fellow dental professionals, exchange real-life patient cases, discuss emerging trends, and explore potential advancements in digital tools. This level of direct interaction has been rare, yet essential in advancing digital practices."

The insights and ideas exchanged at MeditWave will play a pivotal role in guiding Medit's future product and software development, with a commitment to addressing key industry challenges and enhancing digital workflows for clinicians worldwide. "Engaging with digital dentistry experts from around the globe and sharing real-world cases with the Medit intraoral scanner series have reinforced our commitment to delivering scanner solutions that truly address user needs. Medit will continue advancing its technology to provide the highest quality services for patient care," said a Medit leadership team member.

In order to find more information about MeditWave 2024 in Porto, visit Medit's official website.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568992/MeditWave_2024_Porto_Brings_Together_Global_Experts_Shape_Future_Digital.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meditwave-2024-in-porto-brings-together-global-experts-to-shape-the-future-of-digital-dental-solutions-302319364.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.