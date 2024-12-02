DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GHYU LN) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.3939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 331388 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 362506 EQS News ID: 2042077 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

