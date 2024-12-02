Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 10:48 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights and Capital

Finanznachrichten News

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 November 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 33,724,958 Ordinary shares of 0.1p, carrying one vote each, of which 14,749,178 are held in treasury. Therefore, as at 30 November 2024, the total number of Voting Rights in the Company is 18,975,780.

The above figure (18,975,780) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Nick Black

Director- Investment Trusts

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000

2 December 2024


