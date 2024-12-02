Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

02 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 29 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.804million Including current year income and expenses £50.035million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 262.46p Including current year income and expenses 263.68p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 262.56p Including current year income and expenses 263.67p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000