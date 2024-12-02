Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
02.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share

Total number

of shares in

circulation

Number of

voting rights

attached to each share

Total number of

voting rights of shares in

circulation

Number of shares

held in treasury

Total number of

shares in issue

Ordinary Shares 20p

30,390,871

1

30,390,871

19,435,565

49,826,436

The above total voting rights figure of 30,390,871 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

2 December 2024


