CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The euro fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.8270 against the pound and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 157.59 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8304 and 158.64, respectively.The euro slipped to 5-day lows of 0.9289 against the Swiss franc and 1.0496 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.9322 and 1.0547, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to a 6-day low of 1.6159, a 1-week low of 1.7788 and a 5-day low of 1.4736 from early highs of 1.6223, 1.7864 and 1.4785, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.81 against the pound, 155.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 1.03 against the greenback, 1.58 against the aussie, 1.76 against the kiwi and 1.44 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX