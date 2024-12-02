World News Media: The Winter issue of World Finance magazine has been published and it is packed with insightful articles and expert analysis covering a wide spectrum of global financial topics

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The front cover of the latest World Finance magazine (Winter 2024-25) features Claudia Sheinbaum, the newly elected President of Mexico. The former environmental scientist, mayor of Mexico City and Nobel Prize winner, is well-placed to take the reins from her predecessor and set the country on a path to prosperity, tackling the budget deficit, trade and immigration issues, as well as the rampant criminal violence that marred the elections and which continues to plague the nation.

There is a special report on Big Tech and how moves are being made to break up these technology powerhouses, limiting their reach and control. After years of unfettered growth, the courts and departments of justice in Europe and the US are imposing regulatory crackdowns to ensure Big Tech does not break antitrust rules and hamper competition.

Another special report takes a look at the economic fallout from the global health crisis that took hold in 2020 and how prepared the world now is for events such as these, while World Finance also offers a report on the increasingly complex web of sanctions that financial institutions must navigate in the geopolitically volatile times we find ourselves in.

There is also a report on the market for sleep that has grown alongside the prevalence of wearables, and how a bad night's sleep can impact not just our own health, but the overall health of the economy.

We also hear from University of Chicago sociologist Kimberly Kay Hoang, who discusses her new book Spiderweb Capitalism, about how the global elites move their money and work together for wealth accumulation.

There is a profile of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the former minister of finance for Nigeria and current WTO Director-General, as recent news confirms her second term as head of the Geneva-based trade body.

Additional topics covered in the Winter 2024-25 edition of World Finance magazine include; reforming the Bretton Woods institutions, Argentina's libertarian approach, luxury yacht management, forest finance to mitigate climate change, innovations in sustainability, exploring the circular economy of cork, as well as the usual round-up of financial developments from across the globe.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2024 World Finance awards for

Wealth Management, Insurance, Digital Banking, Investment Management and Innovation.

To read all of the above, and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine , available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance , is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

