Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024
Tradegate
02.12.24
14:12 Uhr
315,75 Euro
+4,90
+1,58 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2024 14:10 Uhr
Navatar Group, Inc.: Hedge Funds Harnessing Sell-Side Intelligence To Augment Their Own Internal Research Using Navatar, Built For Salesforce

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traders talk to salespeople at banks and brokerages every day. They gather a lot of valuable information from these interactions, most of which is never saved. Savvy hedge fund managers are now beginning to capture all of this information to create intelligence that augments their own internal research in informing their investment decisions.

The new Navatar platform is designed to automatically capture and harness this intelligence. It uses AI to automatically capture information from all of the interactions and then consolidates intelligence for each equity/credit instrument, tranche, bank, salesperson, sector, idea or market event. This sell-side intelligence can provide valuable market insights, research, and trading ideas in conjunction with their own analysis. In addition, it can help evaluate the credibility of each of their sell-side relationships.

With total hedge fund assets reaching a record high of $4.5 trillionin October (according to analysts at Wells Fargo), savvy funds look to harness proprietary intelligence from multiple sources. In addition to informing their investment decisions, Navatar's CRM platform also helps funds analyze information from salespeople and sell-side analysts from multiple banks over time to identify their best relationships.

Navatar is built on Salesforce, which many hedge funds already use. For more information please visit:
https://www.navatargroup.com/hedge-fund-crm-software/

ABOUT NAVATAR
Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for alternative assets and investment banking firms, raises the bar to help dealmakers move beyond efficiency gains and focus on competitive differentiation. Navatar is used by hundreds of firms including private equity funds, M&A boutiques and bulge brackets, fund of funds, multi-asset credit, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, family offices, private placement and other financial services companies.

Sales Team
Navatar
sales@navatargroup.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
