P10, Inc.: P10 Names Mike Goodwin as Chief Information Officer

Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3C9W0 | ISIN: US69376K1060 | Ticker-Symbol: AC3
Frankfurt
02.12.24
09:59 Uhr
13,200 Euro
+0,200
+1,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
DALLAS, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), ("P10" or the "Company"), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Mike Goodwin as Chief Information Officer, effective December 2, 2024. Mr. Goodwin will lead the Company's data, technology, and infrastructure function, providing strategic leadership across the P10 platform.

"As Chief Information Officer, Mike Goodwin will add critical expertise to our deep, seasoned team," said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike's extensive experience in data strategy, cybersecurity, and technology strategy will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our operational and technological capabilities. We believe his leadership will strengthen our ability to serve clients and drive innovation across the organization."

In this role, Mr. Goodwin will oversee key initiatives, including data aggregation, performance metrics, and the strategic application of artificial intelligence to firm-wide data.

Mr. Goodwin brings over two decades of experience in information management, with a proven track record across accounting, treasury, asset management, and technology. He has deep expertise in corporate cybersecurity management and has successfully designed and implemented technology strategies across large organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer for a private equity real estate investment manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from Bentley University.

About P10
P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of September 30, 2024, P10's products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world's largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

P10 Investor Contact:
info@p10alts.com

P10 Media Contact:
Josh Clarkson
Taylor Donahue
pro-p10@prosek.com


