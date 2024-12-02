Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891
Frankfurt
02.12.24
08:26 Uhr
17,290 Euro
-0,215
-1,23 %
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 12:35 Uhr
Sandvik completes the acquisition of Universal Field Robots

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Universal Field Robots (UFR), a fast-growing Australia -based provider of autonomous interoperable solutions for the surface mining and underground mining markets. UFR will be reported in Digital Mining Technologies, a division within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

UFR has approximately 40 employees and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. In the financial year that ended in June 2024, the company generated revenues of approximately SEK 80 million. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be limited. The impact on Sandvik's earnings per share (excluding non-cash amortization effects from business combinations) will be positive.

Stockholm, December 2, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:
Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or
Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

