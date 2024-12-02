NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson announced the submission of two supplemental Biologics License Applications to the FDA seeking approval of TREMFYA for the treatment of children 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and children 5 years of age and older with active juvenile psoriatic arthritis.Liza O'Dowd, Vice President, Immunodermatology Disease Area Leader, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said: 'There is a critical gap in the treatment of children and adolescents with these skin and joint conditions, where debilitating symptoms can present challenges related to physical appearance and ability to function.'TREMFYA is the first approved monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX